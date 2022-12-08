“The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear!”
That’s Buddy the elf’s philosophy, anyway, and the Isle School District jumped on enthusiastically to put on Elf the Musical, Jr. this past weekend.
Based on the contemporary Christmas classic, Elf, starring Will Ferrell, Elf the Musical, Jr. follows Buddy, an orphan who mistakenly gets brought back to the North Pole after crawling into Santa’s bag of gifts. He’s raised by elves in the North Pole until he finds out that he’s, in fact, not an elf and has a father living in New York City.
Buddy embarks through seven levels of the candy cane forest, through the sea of swirly-twirly gum drops, and then finds himself walking through the Lincoln Tunnel. Before leaving, Santa Claus divulged to Buddy that his father is on the naughty list and his step-brother (step-sister in Isle’s rendition) doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy takes it on himself to help them discover the spirit of Christmas.
Along the way, Buddy makes new friends (and maybe frustrates some, too) with his child-like wonder and understanding of the world around him. He meets beautiful Jovie, a young woman discovering the true meaning of Christmas. Buddy helps his new family to rediscover connection with each other and believe in the magic of the season.
Cast and crew for the Isle Schools production of Elf the Musical, Jr. included:
Director: Kelly LaBrosse
Technical Director: Steve Hoosline
Costuming: Michelle Loren
Scenery: Mary Gray
Choreography: The dancers choreographed it themselves!
Dancers: Isabel Honek, Sheldyn Pederson, Leila Gallion, Kyleigh Mickelson, Claire Hursey, and Isabelle Larson
Music: Bev Goenner and Jen Honek taught the music and gave voice lessons
Main Actors:
Buddy the Elf: Noah Honek
Santa: Kris Schwartzbauer
Walter Hobbs: William Gray
Emily Hobbs: Hannah Goodin
Michelle Hobbs: Isabel Honek
Jovie: Rihanna Smith
Understudy for Jovie: Cassie Zortmann
