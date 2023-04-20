Superintendent JJ Vold gave the activities director report for Brian Miner at the March Onamia school board meeting held on Monday, March 27.
Vold reported the varsity speech team hosted the Great River Conference Tournament in Onamia on Friday, March 24 and came out on top with the conference championship. “Congratulations, speakers!” Vold said. The Section Speech Tournament was Saturday, April 15, this will determine who will go on to the State meet.
Raider wrestlers Ashley Strang, Zach Remer, Donovan Schmid and Hudson Mann competed at the Individual State Wrestling Tournament in St. Paul. Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid became the first ever Raiders to be Minnesota State Champions in their individual weight classes. Ashley Strang finished third in her weight class in the second ever Minnesota State Girls Wrestling tournament. “Congratulations to the team and coaches on a successful season!” Vold said.
Onamia participated in the Large Group Band/Choir Contest at Rush City on March 8. On Monday, March 13-17 the 9-12 grade band and choir took a trip to Kansas City and St. Louis, Missouri.
Vold said practices have begun for baseball, softball, track and golf. “The teams are anxiously awaiting the snow to melt enough to get outside for practices.” Vold noted he was at Cambridge recently and they were snowblowing the tennis courts. Track and field have an indoor meet in Foley on Saturday, March 25.
Onamia is continuing to work on their summer activities. “Currently we are planning on some great offerings like the Prairie Fire Theater production of Jack and the Beanstalk, Indigenous Arts and Culture Clubs, Summer Quest Teen Battle Chef, Speed & Strength, Lifelong Sports, Board Games & Battles, Camp Read-A-Lot, Camp Invention and credit recovery,” Vold concluded.
Student rep report
Senior and student board representative Noah Jacobson gave his report at the March Onamia school board meeting.
Jacobson reported, “Overall it’s been a good month, we’ve had a lot going on. But considering that, there have actually been relatively few issues from the students’ perspective.”
Jacobson began with the band and choir trip to St Louis and Kansas City and said “it was a great trip” with “very few problems.” Jacobson said they were happy with Sunshine Travel and the way they booked things. “There were just a couple overlaps on the last day, but other than that it was well planned.”
Superintendent JJ Vold asked if Sunshine Travel sent anyone on the trip and Jacobson said they sent one representative. He said it was 50 degrees, but “we’re Minnesotans, so we were wearing shorts and t-shirts.” He said the only downfall from the trip was that “quite a few students got sick afterwards,” and noted being in the confines of the bus all together was probably the reason.
Jacobson said the spring concert went well – “We had practiced so much on the trip that we were well prepared” – as did the large group contest that Onamia competed in. Jacobson said the choir earned one superior rating and one excellent and that averaged out to an excellent rating overall. The band earned a superior rating as well and he noted that is the highest rating a group can get.
Jacobson said the first Raiders track meet happened recently indoors. “It went well, and there is just an excitement for spring sports. People are happy to be back in the groove finally.” He added, “There is a feeling of normal now settling back into the school (post-pandemic), and people are excited.”
Moving onto the conference speech meet that Onamia not only hosted but won. Jacobson said he wasn’t sure the last time the team had won the conference but noted it has not since he’s been on the team since seventh grade. “That was pretty cool. We competed against some pretty big schools, like Pine City and Rush City, so that was exciting.”
The Central Lakes College job fair went well, according to Jacobson. “I think for a lot of students – especially seniors – they don’t necessarily know what they want yet, and that’s OK, a lot of the juniors and seniors that I’ve talked to are actually looking to potentially stay in the area. So that job fair was a good visual for them to be able to see that they can commute 30-40 minutes to Brainerd and still have a good job that can support them financially.”
The Annual Mary Catherine Virnig Blood Drive was held the day of the board meeting. Jacobson noted that 10-15 students donated blood, including him. “It was good to see a kind of revitalization in the school with people giving blood and taking part in the community.”
With graduation coming up, Jacobson said the students who are short of credits to graduate have been putting the extra time in for credit recovery.
Jacobson concluded, “Overall it’s been a great month.”
Disclosure: The author of this story has a personal relationship with the student representative on the Onamia School Board.
