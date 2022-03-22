Spring cleaning is just around the corner. It’s a great time of year to focus on those often forgotten about big projects around the home. But, it’s also a good time to point out there are some everyday items you should be focusing on more throughout the year.
For instance, did you know your cell phone could be the dirtiest thing you touched today? The average cell phone can carry ten times more bacteria than most toilet seats. Your phone is exposed to everything you touch. The difference is, you wash your hands often throughout the day, but when’s the last time you “washed” your phone?
The average American touches their face between three and thirty times per hour with the same hands that are touching these “dirty” phones. This serves as a good reminder to wash or sanitize your hands often and keep your hands out of your eyes, nose, and mouth. Data regarding how often Americans “check” their phones varies greatly, ranging from every ten minutes for some, to just a couple of times a day for others. Consider how cell phones seem to always be with no matter where you go throughout your day, and it’s easy to see how cell phones can pick up a wide variety of germs.
Electronics such as cell phones, television remotes, computer keyboards, etc. can be some of the dirtiest items in your everyday life mainly because people are unaware of how to best clean them, and they often don’t look “dirty” to the naked eye. Here are some tips to safely clean your electronics:
· Check for manufacturer’s instructions for cleaning the electronic device.
· Unplug and turn off the device.
· Use disinfectant wipes with 70% isopropyl alcohol or a similar disinfecting spray, spritzed onto a clean microfiber cloth (do not spray directly onto the device).
· Wring out the wipe or cloth before using it if it’s too wet.
· Disinfect heavily used items daily.
A few things to avoid when cleaning electronics include: submerging the device in liquid, applying liquid directly to the device, using liquid bleach, getting liquid in the device’s ports, wiping the screen with a paper towel, and using 100% alcohol cleaning products.
