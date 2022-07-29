The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period of opening day on May 14 through June 15. Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich stated in an email, “Harvest has been pretty light to this point, and we are at just over 15% of the quota.”
Walleye harvest numbers
According to the DNR, during the above time frame, there were 188,602 angling hours (down from 248,808 the previous year). The early season harvest (May 14-31) resulted in 1,147 walleyes for a total weight of 4,143 pounds and an average weight of 3.6 pounds. The DNR determined the hooking mortality (fish that die after release) was 778 fish for a total weight of 1,637 pounds and an average of 2.1 pounds per fish. That brings the total number of walleyes to 1,925 for a total weight of 5,780 pounds and an average weight of three pounds per fish.
Comparing this to last year’s early season harvest of 4,230 walleyes for a total of 12,969 pounds and an average weight of just over three pounds, this year is about 68% less fish for the same time period.
With that said, that tacks on 5,780 pounds to the winter angler take of 6,771 pounds for a total as of June 15 of 12,551 pounds. The total state angling allocation is 80,300 pounds of the agreed upon 135,000 pound total allocation of safe harvest for the lake. That leaves anglers 67,749 pounds for the remainder of the open water season that ends on November 30. On December 1, new regulations will be in place for the coming winter season.
Walleye release numbers
On the release side of the numbers for that same time frame, according to the DNR, anglers caught and released 38,552 walleyes that weighed a total of 88,236 pounds and an average weight of 2.3 pounds. Adding it all up, anglers caught a total of 39,699 walleyes for a total weight of 94,016 pounds or an average weight per walleye of 2.4 pounds per fish.
If you look at the weight of the walleyes that were harvested, they averaged 3.6 pounds per fish, that is because the slot limit was a 21-23 inch fish, generally a larger fish than most anglers would usually keep. Interestingly enough, the released walleyes averaged 2.3 pounds per fish surmising the bulk of the released fish were under the slot limit which is encouraging for the future.
Comparing this again to last year for the same time period, anglers caught a total of 151,957 walleyes for 305,823 pounds and an average weight per walleye of two pounds. This year is about 75% less fish overall, again signifying the slow bite so far this season.
Survey numbers for other species
As far as other species harvested during that time frame, the DNR data showed very surprisingly there were no northerns harvested (compared to 238 the previous year), But there was post mortality of 25 northerns (130 the previous year) for a total of weight of 107 pounds and an average of 4.28 pounds per fish. On the release side, there were 742 northern pike (2,356 the previous year) that were caught and released for a total weight of 4,568 pounds and an average weight of 6.2 pounds per fish.
Other release highlights include 28,032 smallmouth bass (way down from 55,990 the previous year) with an impressive average weight of 3.4 pounds per fish. There were only 95 Largemouth bass (440 the previous year) with an average weight of 2.3 pounds per fish. There were also only 223 rock bass (2,371 the previous year), each averaging just over a pound. There were 48 bluegill (sunny) (365 the previous year) that weighed eight pounds and an average weight of .17 pounds or 2.7 ounces per fish. Those are some tiny sunfish. Oddly enough there were no black crappies (41 the previous year). Also there was no pumpkinseed (sunny) (267 the previous year) or bullheads.
The most interesting data in the survey - like last year - concerned muskies, according to the angler survey, 294 muskies were caught and released averaging an incredible 24.1 pounds per fish with the season only open for 11 days. Some 48 were apparently caught from May 14-31 by incidental anglers as the muskie season didn’t open until June 4. And from June 1-15 there were 246 more allegedly caught (that averages over 16 fish per day, mostly before the season even opened).
Last year the survey showed there were 167 muskies reportedly caught during the same time period, and the season had only been open for 10 days. According to last year’s survey there were 123 more muskies caught for the next six months of the season.
So the data is reflecting that there are nearly more muskies caught in the three weeks before the season opens than all of the six months that the season is actually open.
Some avid muskie anglers will find that data and those numbers very hard to believe as the population of muskies on Mille Lacs has been dwindling for well over a decade due to reduced stocking efforts by the DNR for the last two decades, and secondly, who is catching all these out of season muskies and why hasn’t anyone heard about it other than the creel taker?
Walleye conclusion
With those kinds of numbers for walleyes, the DNR predicts anglers will come in well under the 80,300 pound state allocation for the season that ends on November 30. Currently the harvest season is scheduled to reopen on Thursday, September 1. And is set for a one fish limit with a 21-23 inch harvest slot, or one fish over 28 inches.
Sounds like there are a number of options for a regulation change on the table. The DNR may maintain the current regulations as it offers “simplicity and continuity.” Or they are considering expanding the bag limit from one fish to two, with the current harvest slot. Or they could “expand the harvest slot from 21-23 inches down to 20 to 23 inches, maintaining the one fish limit.”
The DNR also said “12% of released walleye are in the current harvest slot, 27% of released walleye are in 20-23 inch slot.” And went on to say “Walleyes typically start to show growth beginning in July, and more walleyes could grow into the harvest slot.” So there are some options the DNR is considering due to the slow walleye numbers so far this season.
The Messenger will keep you posted as the rest of the season unfolds.
