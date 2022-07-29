Walleye

The numbers are in from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for the time period of opening day on May 14 through June 15. Mille Lacs Lake Area Fisheries Supervisor Tom Heinrich stated in an email, “Harvest has been pretty light to this point, and we are at just over 15% of the quota.”

Walleye harvest numbers

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.