As much as I love the fall season and catching the biggest fish of the year, there is something about spring that is always special. The anticipation of another beautiful Minnesota summer on the doorstep after a long winter.
Along with finally being able to keep the garage door open, and all the spring cleaning, this is a great time of year to get all your equipment prepped for the spring and summer fun.
Being mid-April, some avid outdoors people have already had their boat up to the Rainy River for some early walleye and sturgeon action, and don’t forget about turkey hunting – that’s already going as of this writing. The stream trout season opened on April 15 as well, so there are options for things to do right now if prep isn’t on the top of your list of things to do.
But for the most part, the opening of fishing is probably what most people are looking forward to on Saturday, May 13. The official start to the angling season. For that, it’s nice to have all your gear ready and in good working order.
Now there are a number of things that could have been done last fall to make your spring prepping a little easier. Stabilizing all the fuel in your motorized equipment will make them a lot easier to start after a long winter’s rest. And vice versa for the equipment that is not going to be used until next winter.
For your winter equipment that is going to be stored, make sure the batteries have a full charge and disconnect the positive terminal so there isn’t any drain on it over time. This is important to the life of a battery. If the battery discharges completely over the summer (or winter) that will reduce the lifespan of the battery overall, and the more times this happens, the faster the battery will fade until it won’t hold a charge anymore.
Starting your winter equipment here and there throughout the summer will also insure that it will be working properly as well when the snow starts to fly again. That can start right now for things like a snowmobile, generator, or auger that hasn’t been used since the fishing season closed in February. Occasionally starting them up will keep all the fluids fresh and flowing and will charge the battery a little as well if it’s electric start.
As far as fishing equipment, there is always some organizing that can be done to make sure all the tackle is where it’s supposed to be, so when you’re out on the water you can make the most of your time, and not spend it looking here and there for something you need.
Backing all the drags off on your fishing reels in the fall will also keep the drags from becoming sticky by unloading the drag springs for the winter, and vice versa on all the winter reels for the summer. Going through your rods with a quick inspection of the guides with a q-tip will help detect any cracked inserts that can lead to line wear and a possible break on a big fish.
Of course replacing the line on your reels will also give you renewed confidence that you are ready for the battle with the big one. Monofilament line is more sensitive to time than a braided line. Mono develops memory over time and can also be susceptible to the UV rays of the sun as well and become brittle over time. A good pull test on a section of line can be an indication of the strength left in the line. If you can break it, replace it.
Braided line can last for multiple seasons, especially if it’s in the heavier pound tests. The nice thing about it is you can reverse the line and get another season or two out of it before replacing it completely. To reverse it just take it off the reel with another reel, and the used portion will go to the bottom of the spool and the fresh line will now be on top and ready to go. Just make sure you have the same amount of mono backing on the new reel prior to reversing.
Mono backing is another important part of using a braided line. Don’t put braided line directly on the reel spool. What happens is the line will actually spin on the spool because of the slickness of the line, making it seem like there is something wrong with the drag on the reel because it won’t tighten all the way. A mono backing will solve that problem.
Making sure your boat is ready to go will save you a lot of time and hassle when the time comes for actually using it. Thinking you’re all set and getting the boat in the water only to find out your battery is dead is no fun and embarrassing – we’ve all been there. But aside from that, this is a good time of year to do inventory on everything that’s been accumulated in the boat as well.
Get rid of things that are not used anymore, and make sure all the things you do need are in there, especially life jackets and a throw device. You also need a fire extinguisher if you have a built-in fuel tank. A first aid kit is not a bad idea and a working spotlight as well – just in case you get caught out after dark. Some varying lengths of rope are also a good idea.
Making sure all the electrical equipment is in working order is a good idea as well, like the running lights, bilge and livewell pumps, trolling motor, and for sure all the fish finding electronics
Of course a good cleaning is always good to see if you can make it shine like it used to when it was newer. It will also make you feel good about taking care of it. If it’s a fiberglass boat, a good coat of wax will help the finish from fading under the harsh rays of the sun. The motor cowling can always use a good coating as well.
Let’s not forget the trailer, nothing worse than having a fully functioning boat and then having trailer problems. Tires can easily be overlooked – especially uneven wear. Even good trailers can wear the tires unevenly. This can lead to premature life and a possible blow out on the road. Making sure the air pressure is correct and matching in all tires is important too – as well as the spare.
Bearings are the other key item. If you have greasable hubs (bearing buddies) make sure to grease them on a regular basis. If you have sealed hubs or oil bath, unless you’re handy at that, probably best to have them inspected by a professional to make sure there’s no problem down the road. The touch test is always good when pulled over at a gas station or wherever. Warm is OK, but if they feel hot, that’s not good. Be sure to check the lights as well, a bad ground or corroded plug connectors can be the key to many trailer light issues.
The “to-do” list in the spring can be a long one. Waiting for a long winter to finally subside can make the window of opportunity to get all of it done a challenge. But by keeping up on all the maintenance it will save a lot of headaches in the long run, and make the summer season a lot more enjoyable.
