Onamia junior June Schleis (second from right) shows good form running the low hurdles event for the Mille Lacs Raider at the annual Great River Conference indoor track meet on Saturday, March 25, at Foley High School.
Photo by Bob Statz
Onamia senior Svea Carlson led Mille Lacs in total points, finishing first in the pole vault and second in the high jump.
The Mille Lacs Raiders, a combined sports team of Onamia and Isle High athletes, fields teams in softball, baseball, golf, track and trap-shooting during the spring season.
Typically, the first sport to kick off a new spring season is track, since they take part in the annual Great River Conference indoor meet staged at Foley High’s indoor facility.
On Saturday, March 25, all eight GRC teams who field a track team, including Mille Lacs, Rush City, Hinckley/Finlayson, Pine City, Braham, Ogilvie, Aitkin and East Central were on hand to compete.
With a bang, the Mille Lacs Raiders girls track team tool off, running, jumping, and throwing.
The mostly fledgling Raiders gave translucent insight into their early season form led by Onamia senior Svea Carlson’s first place effort in the pole vault and second place finish in high jump leading several of her teammates referring to her performance as “Swagalicious”.
The throwers compared their first foray into competitive shot-put to the measured movements of a sloth, despite Abby Biniek (29’5.5”) and Nox Gray (28’7.5”) taking second and third place, respectively.
Also, after a strong week of leaving her new coach Steve Maas in the dust time and again during running practices, Liz Schleis finished fifth in the 800m run.
Maas stated, “What is very apparent at this early juncture of the season is that this team has embraced a fun-loving, team mentality. They have welcomed new team members, such as Ava Skogen, Anna Spinler, and Aerian Jakubiec (also known as the A-Pluses), Klara Kett and especially Millie Gahbow.”
While Millie took in her first meet to cheer on her mates, Ava (55m and 200m) and Anna (400m in Sprint Medley, 200m) ran two events successfully, and Aerian got her feet wet and took flight, like a crane, in the long jump. “It was a great atmosphere, the other coaches were friendly and helpful including coach Katelynne Schatz who kept everything in order and timed races like a pro,” said Maas.
“The team coached, encouraged, and supported each other and most importantly shared many laughs,” said Maas.
Coach Schatz added, “Hopefully the weather will start to cooperate so we can get some reps outside. I’m psyched for a sensational spring.”
