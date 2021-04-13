The first shot at spring turkey hunting comes on April 14. It’s a great way to get out and enjoy the spring weather and get some fresh air. There was a lottery in the high demand areas of Carlos Avery, Mille Lacs and Whitewater WMAs, but the rest of the state is fair game. Scouting has already begun for the hardcore hunters, but it’s not too late to get out and give it a try. Scouting is a great way to get a feel for what’s happening in any given area. And it’s a great way to get some exercise after a long winter.
Listening and seeing the sights and sounds will give you a good idea of the patterns the birds are using. Also, be on the lookout for turkey droppings, tracks and scratchings. These are sure signs of the areas that turkeys are using on a regular basis. Using binoculars or a spotting scope in the early mornings or late afternoons can locate areas close to where the birds are roosting. During mid-day hours, you can try to locate areas the birds are using to feed and strut. Having multiple areas to hunt is also a good plan just in case one or more of your spots comes up empty or, if you’re hunting public land, you arrive and there’s someone else already set up there.
Brushing up on the sounds a turkey makes prior to the season can give a good head start as well. The four main sounds are the cluck, purr, yelp, and cackle. Knowing when to use them will come with experience. Start off with the yelp, cluck and purr. These three calls will be more than enough to get you started. And remember, less is more when it comes to calling. Patience is another key. Don’t give up too soon. If you’ve done your scouting and you know birds are using the area, waiting it out can sometimes be the best tactic. More info on specific seasons can be found on the DNR’s website.
Good luck out there and always be sure of your target,
Lewis
