A suicide prevention event will be held on Saturday, October 2 at 11 a.m. with resources available at 11 a.m. located at Wilson Park in St. Cloud.
Minnesota loses more than 100 Veterans per year to suicide. This is a tragedy that is preventable and must be stopped. Minnesota Veteran Suicide Prevention and Awareness Day was enacted by the Minnesota Legislature in 2019 to recognize this tragedy and bring the community together to address this challenge. This event is free and open to the public.
Event speakers will include Join St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis who will share his personal connection to Veteran suicide, MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke, and suicide prevention experts.
Participants will learn how to identify Veterans at risk and receive resources to help combat the tragedy of Veteran suicide.
The event is hosted by the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs, City of St. Cloud, Central Minnesota Suicide Prevention Coalition, CentraCare Health, and the St. Cloud VA Health Care System.
The event will also be live streamed at the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs Facebook Page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.