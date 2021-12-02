The St. Cloud VA offers COVID-19 vaccine booster doses at the Medical Center in St. Cloud and VA Clinics in Alexandria, Brainerd and Montevideo using the Moderna and Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Veterans, their spouses, caregivers, and CHAMPVA beneficiaries can receive COVID-19 booster doses through VA.
CDC also recommends an additional (third) dose of Moderna vaccine for persons with moderate to severe immune compromise who competed a second dose of Moderna vaccine at least 28 days ago.
St. Cloud VA continues to provide the Moderna or Janssen/Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to those who have not yet been vaccinated.
Prescheduled appointments are required for all vaccinations. Walk-in vaccinations will not be provided.
Veterans can schedule a vaccine or booster for themselves and their spouse or caregiver by calling 320-252-1670 and selecting Option 8 weekdays between 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Unenrolled Veterans or spouses or caregivers who have not received a COVID-19 vaccination at VA should visit and complete the vaccine sign-up form at https://www.va.gov/health-care/covid-19-vaccine/sign-up/ before calling to schedule.
A CDC COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card should be brought to all vaccine appointments.
Veterans, spouses and caregivers can also receive a vaccine or booster shot at no cost outside of VA. Locate a vaccine site at Vaccines.gov - Search for COVID-19 vaccine locations.
