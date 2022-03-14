On March 1, 2022, in the County of Mille Lacs, Minnesota, Danielle Raney Ford, 31, did sell one or more mixtures of a total weight of 17 grams or more containing cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance, and possessed one or more mixtures of a total weight of 50 grams or more containing cocaine, a schedule II controlled substance, and possessed a firearm/ammunition, while prohibited for having been convicted or adjudicated delinquent of a crime of violence, and did know or having reason to know the property was stolen, receive, possess, buy, transfer, or conceal stolen property to wit a firearm.
According to the complaint:
On March 1, 2022, Officer Dusty Burton of the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Virgo Road in Onamia, Mille Lacs County, Minnesota, based upon a window tint violation.
Officer Burton made contact with the driver, Danielle Raney Ford. Officer Burton smelled a distinct odor of marijuana from the vehicle. Ford said she just smoked but did not have any marijuana left. She said she had a blunt, which she removed from a cupholder. The front seat passenger was eventually arrested on a warrant.
Officer Burton searched the vehicle. In the rear seat, the officer located a black coat that contained a liquor bottle and a sock stuffed in a pocket. The sock contained plastic baggies containing a large quantity of a chalky substance. The vehicle title, registered in Ford’s name, was wrapped around the baggies. Officer Burton also located a digital scale in a pocket. In another pocket, Officer Burton located a black Sig 9mm handgun, which had a loaded magazine.
Officer Burton then arrested Ford. During a search incident to arrest, Officer Burton located in Ford’s pocket a sock containing more plastic baggies and chalky substance. Ford identified the substance as cocaine. In another pocket, Officer Burton located $1,675 in U.S. currency.
Officer Burton continued searching the vehicle. In another coat that contained mail addressed to Ford, Officer Burton located numerous small plastic bags of varying sizes containing the same chalky substance. Based on the various amounts of substance in the packages, the substance was clearly packaged for distribution. Officer Burton also located approximately 8 grams of marijuana in the coat.
The firearm came back as stolen out of Stearns County. Ford is ineligible to possess firearms based upon prior convictions for crimes of violence.
The chalky substance, in total, weighed 64.56 grams and field tested positive as cocaine.
Ford has at least 12 open felony cases, including two third degree controlled substance possessions and felon in possession of a firearm.
Maximum Sentence for felony counts 1 and 2: 30 years or $1,000,000 fine, or both. Maximum Sentence for felony count 3: 15 years or $30,000 fine, or both. Maximum Sentence for felony count 4: 20 years or $100,000 fine, or both.
