On or about July 19, 2023, a Mille Lacs Tribal Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle on Timber Trails Road in Onamia based upon an equipment violation.

According to the complaint: The officer made contact with the driver, Natasha Renee Sam, 29, who acknowledged she did not have a valid drivers license.

  

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.