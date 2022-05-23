Staff report
Dean Bradley Pehl, 56 of St. Paul has been arrested after fleeing in a motor vehicle and being tased after attempting to flee on foot.
According to the criminal complaint:
At approximately 9:39 p.m. on May 15 an older style pickup truck was observed on north bound Hwy. 169 going below the speed limit.
An Onamia officer caught up to the vehicle and ran the plates that came back expired.
The officer activated the lights and the driver began to speed up. The officer then activated the siren near the intersection of Hwy. 169 and east bound Hwy 27.
The driver then moved over into the turn lane and then started driving on the wrong side of the Highway going north bound in the south bound lane.
The driver sped up to speeds between 85 and 88 mph and drove in a reckless manner speeding up and slowing down while passing other north bound drivers in the south bound lane, according to the court filing records.
The top speed attained on radar was 90 mph in the posted 55 mph zone.
The driver also brake checked the officer a number of times in an attempt to get them to back off or cause an accident with the squad car.
The driver then turned off on to Shakopee Lake Road and continued a high rate of speed while driving on the wrong side of the road.
Spike strips were then setup at Shakopee Lake Road and Hwy 27. The driver did not slow down for the stop sign and went through it at a high rate of speed.
It was a “good hit” on the spike strips and the driver began slowing down rapidly as the tires were deflating, the report stated.
The driver continued across Hwy. 27 on Shakopee Lake road until it came to a tee at 360th Street. The driver tried to negotiate the turn but with three of the four tires flat ended up going across and into the ditch at about 25-30 mph.
The driver then fled on foot and was eventually tased by accompanying Tribal Police.
There was a female passenger in the vehicle that allegedly admitted she was meth impaired. The driver appeared to be meth impaired as well and refused to submit to a chemical test.
No injuries were reported due to going off the road.
Multiple foreign passports were found in a search of the vehicle as well as extensive personal items and pornographic videos.
The total pursuit was 13 miles.
Pehl was booked for felony fleeing of a peace officer, general misdemeanor 2nd degree DUI refusal pursuant to a search warrant, general misdemeanor driving after cancelation with inimical to public safety and misdemeanor flee on foot.
Pehl was turned over to the custody of the jail staff.
Jail booking advised Pehl has a 144 page criminal history in multiple states.
Pehl was also in possession of three knives and $80 in cash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.