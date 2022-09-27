The Mille Lacs County Board of Commissioners has a lot to contend with, as they squeeze in the final preliminary levy before the Sept. 28 deadline.

At their regular meeting on Sept. 20, commissioners unanimously voted to delay setting the preliminary levy until a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 27. They are seeking to keep the levy below 10 percent, something that is easier said than done.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.