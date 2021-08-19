The Mille Lacs County Revolution, a Mille Lacs County group recently formed to protest government overreach, was among several groups protesting the vaccine mandate at the St. Cloud Hospital on Thursday of last week. Approximately 300 people were in attendance to stand up for medical freedom as hospitals and other businesses have been mandating the COVID-19 vaccine as terms for employment.
