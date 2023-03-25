Swanson_Sara 2023.jpg

Although spring may still seem far off, many long season vegetables and annual flowers must be started indoors in order to produce a harvest or blooms during our short growing season. A vast variety of vegetables and flowers are available to the gardener willing to start seeds indoors. Vegetable and flower seeds can be purchased from many local retailers, mail order catalogs, or online retailers. Plan on using your seeds within a year or two, as germination rates will decrease over time.

To start seeds indoors, you will need containers, seed starting media, a light source, and bottom heat. Small individual containers with drainage holes are best for starting plants. This prevents the seedling roots from growing into each other and causing root damage when transplanting. Excess water needs to be able to drain in order to keep the plant roots healthy. A commercial seed starting media is ideal for starting seeds because of its light texture, lack of weed seeds, and sterility. A light source is important for growing seedlings. A lack of light is the most common cause of long, spindly plants. LED grow lights and fluorescent shop lights are common options. Lights should be on for 12 to 16 hours a day and kept less than four inches from the tops of the seedlings. Your seeds will germinate sooner and produce healthier roots when a constant bottom heat source is used. Electric heating mats for starting seeds are available from many retailers. 

