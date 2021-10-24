The 1-6 Mille Lacs Raiders football squad hosted the 7-0 and fifth-ranked Class A Deer River Warriors on Parent’s night and Isle Homecoming Oct. 15.
The match-up was not in the Raiders’ favor, and by mid-second quarter, with the Mille Lacs down 43-0, both teams decided to begin running time for the remainder of the contest and Deer River took out their starters and played their second string for the rest of the game.
The Warriors struck early, scoring on their very first offensive play, when their star running back Tygh Gullickson ran 75 yards for a touchdown. Deer River made one mistake early in the game, fumbling he ball away and recovered by the Raiders’ Zach Remer, but through their first seven possessions, they scored six touchdowns by the eight-minute mark in the second quarter, and halted what might have been even more of a rout, when they removed their starting team.
From the mid-second quarter, Mille Lacs offense then scored three touchdowns and their defense held the Deer River second string offense scoreless.
The first Raiders touchdown came with just under two minutes remaining the first half when quarterback Daniel Miller hit outstanding wide receiver AJ Drift with 25- and 34-yard passes, the last one for a TD.
The final two scores came in the second half when Drift again made a fine catch near the sideline and worked his way 35 yards to pay-dirt. The final score of the evening for the Raiders came on a nifty 30-yard touchdown run by Isle 9th-grader Zach Remer.
As time was running out, Deer River’s offense was on the move with a 13-play drive that took them to the Mille Lacs 1-yard line, but in a commendable show of good sportsmanship, the Warriors offense walked off he field as time ran out.
Mille Lacs posted 89 yards of rushing offense with 65 by Remer and 24 by Drift. Drift also accounted for 116 yards through the air.
Deer River put up 378 total yards of offense, including 168 by Gullickson in just a quarter and a half.
The Raiders were scheduled to close out their regular season at Burggraff Field in Onamia on Wednesday, Oct. 20 against Braham, before section playoffs begin on Tuesday, Oct. 26 at a site to be determined.
Deer River 29 14 0 0 43
Mille Lacs 0 6 6 7 19
