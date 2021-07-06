The key to not getting dehydrated is to stay ahead of your need for water. Drink water before you feel thirsty.
Summertime in Minnesota brings people outside more than ever, and with warm and often humid conditions it also poses the greatest risk for dehydration. As many as three out of four adults in the US suffer from chronic dehydration.
As the temperature rises, perspiration evaporates to cool your body. You may not even notice how much fluid you are losing, but depending on your level of activity, fluid loss through perspiration can rise to one quart of fluid per hour. In high heat, perceptions can be compromised so quickly that thirst receptors don’t have time to signal the need to replace lost fluids.
High humidity also makes a difference. If the atmosphere is saturated, sweat has nowhere to go and remains on the skin, so it does not carry heat away from the body. If exposed to prolonged intense heat, the part of your brain that regulates body temperature malfunctions, and the body can’t cool itself properly.
Drinking enough water each day is crucial to many bodily functions such as regulating body temperature, keeping joints lubricated, preventing infections, delivering nutrients to cells, and keeping organs functioning properly. Being well-hydrated also improves sleep quality, cognition, and mood.
Here are a few tips for keeping your body hydrated:
• Keep a bottle of water with you all day, add fresh fruit to your water if plain water gets a little boring, drink water before every meal to aid in digestion and help with feeling full quicker, and increase water intake as activity levels increase.
• One of the first signs of dehydration is headache. Drinking more water can reduce the intensity of headaches as well as reduce the occurrence of constipation. Other symptoms to watch for regarding dehydration include dark yellow urine, feeling dizzy or lightheaded, feeling tired, or dry mouth.
The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine determined that an adequate daily fluid intake is 15.5 cups for men, and 11.5 cups for women. These recommendations include fluids from water, other beverages, and food. As much as 20% of daily fluid intake usually comes from food and the rest from liquids.
The human body is made up of about 60% water. Feed your body what it needs most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.