With the fall of Afghanistan, there were many trying to draw a parallel between the 10-year Vietnam conflict and this 20-year fiasco. As a surviving Vietnam vet, the one parallel that struck me most about the two wars was this: the enormous amount of money thrown at an obvious lost cause.
America’s ill-thought-out cause for going to southeast Asia was to stop what was termed the “Domino Effect”.., that is to say, those in power at the Pentagon and in the White House thought we could stop the flow of communism throughout the world and ultimately protect our country from harm if we could stop the Chinese from taking South Vietnam. Our leaders, including Eisenhower, Kennedy and Johnson bought into this theory and somehow sold it to Congress. And did America pay the price for such folly? Did we ever. Over 50,000 lives were lost, billions of dollars down the drain, and the economic and sociologic effects on our county were devastating in so many ways. The main reason why there were gas shortages and sky-high interest rates in the mid-1970s was a direct result of the 10-year drain on our oil reserves and the billions spent in Nam. Also, the mistrust of government and the ensuing conflict between parents and their children because of ideology concerning the Vietnam issues were present then and in some ways still exist. The most current war in the desert wasteland of the Middle East certainly was another predicament that had a negative economic impact on our country with wasted dollars and the loss of more lives with no apparent positive outcome for our country’s welfare. During my tour in Nam, I couldn’t help but pass by an abandoned US-built and paid-for tank and think, all the taxes I would pay during my working career would not equal the cost of one of those pieces of equipment. And, as a person working in supply in that war zone, I saw even more economic waste firsthand. When I weekly visited a huge warehouse full of supplies, I had access to 100 Shakespeare rod and reel sets, a $400 Brunswick Golf Driving Net, Rawlings baseball gloves, volleyball nets, photo equipment and hundreds of other items that caused me to question how and why did those items find their way to that war zone in 1971, and at what expense?
As for the war in Afghanistan, it is well-known that that country had no economy to speak of, so what did Americans do? They flooded the area with money for at least two purposes: to buy off the Taliban and to give salaries to men who joined their “army.” And to what end? Most reports say that, because of rabid unemployment, men were joining the Afghan armed forces simply for a paycheck. And it became quite obvious that those military men were not interested in defending their country, since they laid down their weapons and willingly surrendered to the invading forces during the downfall of their country’s leadership last year when the United States military withdrew from that waste of time. As for the Taliban, what was America’s strategy of giving them money or even talking to them? The entire campaign in Afghanistan ended up with trillions, not billions of American dollars sent flowing down the drain. And, when America left, how did that affect the Afghan economic situation? Today, there is widespread poverty and starvation. Why? Because American flow of money was their “economy” and now that money trough has dried up.
So, when I left the war in 1971 and America left southeast Asia by 1975, there was so much talk about never getting sucked into another conflict of this sort. Well, how did that work out? Not so well as we’ve seen in Iraq and Afghanistan.
But, instead of just lamenting what has happened concerning our meddling in foreign affairs, I’ve got a possible solution on that front. In 1823, then U.S. President James Monroe suggested to the world what would later be known as the Monroe Doctrine. That idea warned European nations that they would have no right to colonize or interfere in the affairs of countries in the Western Hemisphere. That doctrine has, for the most part, been adhered to. So, why not have Europe and Asia draw up a similar plan: a plan which would bar countries of the Western Hemisphere (which includes the U.S.) any interference or nation-building in the Eastern Hemisphere? Let European and Asian countries decide their fates without America’s interference, including never supplying military presence in that arena unless it was for our national defense or our commitment to NATO. Let Europe create their version of a Monroe Doctrine. Sound like a good idea? It just might keep the United States from wasting its time, money and lives by interfering in other people’s business, and, from experience, that might be a good thing.
