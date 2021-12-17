I’m trying to figure out what it’s going to take to convince the unvaccinated people out there that there is nothing to be afraid of. If there’s anything to be afraid of, it’s getting the virus, ending up in the hospital, and wishing you would have gotten the shot to begin with.
The stories out there are countless of exactly those kinds of people. Or the stories of the mothers and fathers, and sons and daughters that begged each other to get the shot, but they wouldn’t, and then ended up in the hospital - and even died.
These are not fake stories.
What you hear about the hospitals and ICU’s being overrun with COVID cases of unvaccinated people is real - and it’s happening here, locally, as well. According to a recent study, hospitalization rates among unvaccinated adults are 17 times higher than among those fully vaccinated. Not that you can’t wind up in the hospital with COVID even after being vaccinated, but only 10% of hospitalized cases were made up of vaccinated people. I like those odds.
What about all the people that have other medical emergencies, that are not COVID related, and there is no room for them because they are full up with unvaccinated COVID cases. Does that sound fair? It actually sounds really selfish of the people - that knew full well - that this could happen to them.
But it seems to be human nature, if you haven’t seen it with your own eyes, you don’t believe it will happen to you. Until it does, then it’s too late.
And then there’s the conspirators that think there’s something else in the shot. If the government or pharmaceutical companies wanted to put something else in a shot, they would have put it in the flu shot a long time ago.
And as far as vaccines in general? I know I’ve probably got two pages worth of vaccines in my life, as well as my wife, and our children. What makes this vaccine any different? Some say it hasn’t been out long enough. What does that have to do with it? It’s been approved just like every other drug and vaccine that has ever been invented.
In the U.S. alone over 450 Million people - young and old - have already got the vaccine, some have even got their booster already. Yet there’s still a good portion of the population that is unvaccinated. This includes some people that I know personally that are living their lives like there’s no pandemic going on at all, other than the inconveniences imposed that they have no choice but to abide by if they want to do certain things.
I can only imagine how an unvaccinated person feels when they get a bad case of COVID, knowing full well it was basically preventable with a simple shot like they’ve gotten countless times in their lives.
Thankfully, many people are finally coming around - and the vaccines have been out for almost a year now. If you’re still unvaccinated, you’re part of the problem. If you won’t do it for yourself, do it for your family, do it for your neighbors and co-workers, do it for the elderly and high risk people out there - this is bigger than just you.
At the end of the day, it’s just the right thing to do. By not getting vaccinated you’re only hurting yourselves and potentially everyone around you. Think about it, because it’s just a matter of time before you’re probably going to get the virus. And now with all the variants that are happening? This is not going to go away anytime soon.
The sooner we all band together to fight this, the sooner things may actually get back to the new normal - post pandemic. But with the people that are holding out - for whatever reason - it’s proven that it’s only delaying the whole process. Vaccinations are free of charge. With another holiday approaching, do yourself - and everyone around you a favor - call your healthcare provider and schedule one today.
