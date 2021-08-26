You’re invited to talk with DNR staff about deer — everything including your general questions, upcoming hunting season changes, topics that the DNR’s deer advisory committee should be aware of and other engagement opportunities throughout the year.
On Thursday, Aug. 26, from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. wildlife managers throughout the state will be available to discuss deer-related topics in local area offices or on the phone. Check out the list of area offices and telephone numbers for your area wildlife manager. And if you can’t make it that day, area managers always welcome calls from the public, so you’re encouraged to call at your convenience.
For details: DNR deer open house page
