Many of us have stories that start with “since COVID”… it will become history, at least our personal history,
COVID has given many of us lots of new experiences. I am one of the lucky ones, not experiencing illness, only inconvenience. From toilet paper scarcity to mask meltdown, I feel pretty fortunate about my sacrifices.
Our granddaughter graduated last May from St. Ben’s with a degree in nursing. Even though there were more sick people than ever, it was difficult for her to get a job in the hospitals that she had to planned to work at. Many hospital departments had closed due to being “elective” causing those nurses to move to areas that previously had positions available. At that point, we encouraged our granddaughter to apply at MLHS, and she started working there last fall. She stays with us on the string of days she works.
Well, what could be easier than that? She is an adult; it is not like when she was little and we changed diapers, rocked her to sleep and helped potty train her. Well, here’s what we didn’t know:
She doesn’t like onions; she gags at the very mention. We put onions on everything.
She drinks foofy flavored beer; we drink real beer.
She sleeps as much as a cat; we stay up later and get up earlier.
She doesn’t see the point of sorting laundry; I would never put a dark color with a white.
She didn’t know that making your bed every morning was a thing. Actually, she has started making her bed, not well, I usually go in and remake it at some point.
My computer desk has now become a makeup desk, strewn with every beauty concoction you can think of. Did you know it takes 30 minutes to properly clean and prep your face before going to bed at night?
On the serious side we have learned how much we appreciate and enjoy family. After so many months of limited time with other family members, it has been a delight to have our granddaughter with us ... watching how she is as an adult and how she is growing in her nursing career. So, we are back to the beginning again, “since COVID”…
Margaret Willis is a Messenger contributing writer and the Onamia Depot library director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.