Children’s storytime will be featured the first Wednesday of the month from 10:30- 11:15 a.m., through August, at the Mille Lacs Lake Community Library in downtown Isle. Upcoming storytime dates are July 6 and Aug. 3.
Storytime opens with play and socialization before moving on to books and activities, singing, talking, reading, writing and playing.
This program is recommended for children of preschool age. No registration necessary.
The Mille Lacs Lake Community Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 285 Second Ave. S., Isle, and can be reached at 320-676-3929.
Delores Topliff author visit Milaca Library
Visit with Delores Topliff about her books, writing journey and the sequel to Books Afloat during a special author visit at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, at the Milaca Community Library.
Books Afloat is based on actual World War II events on the Columbia River in Washington State. Oklahoma dust bowl survivor, Anne Mettles, creates a floating houseboat library to carry books to Columbia River residents. But wartime budgets slash funding, and Washington’s governor can only find money if Anne will conduct secret military along the river to monitor and report enemy activity.
The sequel to Books Afloat is scheduled to be released on November 29, 2022.
This event is sponsored by the Milaca Friends of the Library.
The Milaca Community Library is located at 235 1st St. E., Milaca, and can be reached at (320) 983-3677.
Mora Library invites children to Storytime in the Park
Join the Mora Public Library for a special outdoor storytime next door at Mora Library Park on Thursday, July 14, from 1-2 p.m. We’ll sing, do activities, and of course read some stories at the park, located at 210 Maple Ave. W.
This storytime is designed for preschoolers, but older children and siblings are always welcome. No registration necessary.
This program is sponsored by the Friends of the Mora Public Library.
The Mora Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 200 Maple Ave. W., Mora, and can be reached at (320) 679-2642. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Storytime at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market
Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special storytime on select Saturdays this summer at the Aitkin Farmers’ Market downtown. Stories, singalongs and take-and-make craft kits will available for children to bring home.
This storytime will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturdays, July 16, and August 20 in the Butler Building parking lot, 301 Minnesota Ave. N., in downtown Aitkin.
This event is geared toward preschoolers, but everyone is welcome. No registration necessary.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Aitkin Public Library.
The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Wild & Free presentations at the Aitkin Library
Join the Aitkin Public Library for a special presentation by volunteers from Wild & Free Wildlife Rehabilitation. Over the course of two separate visits, Bob and Char will share stories from their years of volunteering and show pictures of some of the animals that were rehabilitated and released from the center.
The first event will be held from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, July 12. The second event will be held from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 21. All ages are welcome, though the second program will be geared more toward children of elementary school age. No registration necessary.
The Aitkin Public Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 110 First Ave. NE, Aitkin, and can be reached at (218) 927-2339. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
Capturing Memories: Seed art workshop coming to the library
Think of a moment you want to remember in a special way forever. Now, visualize it in seeds!
Learn the fascinating process of creating seed art during a Seed Art Workshop with COMPAS Teaching Artist Anne McFaul Reid. Recommended for ages 12 to adult, this two-hour workshop will be held at these East Central Regional Library locations:
Monday, July 11, 10:30 a.m., North Branch Area Library, 6355 379th St., North Branch
Tuesday, July 12, 6 p.m., Wyoming Area Library, 26855 Forest Blvd., Wyoming
Saturday, July 16, 10:30 a.m., Chisago Lakes Area Library, 11754 302nd St., Chisago City
Participants will learn how to transfer and/or draw an image and then, using seeds of various sizes and colors, arrange and glue them on a flat surface to make that image come alive. Using a memory from a photo also works well.
All supplies are provided, and advance registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. Space is limited.
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, call your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
For the Love of Loons Storytime
East Central Regional Library encourages children and their families to celebrate Minnesota’s state bird, the common loon, by attending an interactive storytime with two Minnesota children’s authors.
The event, called For the Love of Loons, features two picture books about loons: Little Loon Finds His Voice by Yvonne Pearson and Regina Shklovsky, and Secrets of the Loon by Laura Purdie Salas and Chuck Dayton. Audiences will learn loon language and practice loon calls; walk, dive, and fly like loons; sing an active song; learn a bit about the threats to loons; and some of the differences between loons and ducks.
Kids will go home with a loon coloring sheet and a new sense of wonder about these amazing waterbirds.
For the Love of Loons Storytime continues on these dates:
•Tuesday, July 26, 10:30 a.m., Aitkin Public Library
•Tuesday, July 26, 1 p.m., McGregor Public Library
•Thursday, July 28, 10:30 a.m., Chisago Lakes Area Library
•Thursday, July 28, 1 p.m., Wyoming Area Library
•Thursday, July 28, 3:30 p.m., Rush City Public Library
•Friday, July 29, 10 a.m., Pine City Public Library
This program is funded with money from Minnesota’s Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
For more information, call your local library, visit ecrlib.org, or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
