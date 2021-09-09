The Onamia Depot Library will be hosting a 6-week program of stories, music and art for young children and their families on Saturdays, September 11 through October 16, from 10 -11 a.m.
After being closed for many long months during the covid lockdown, the library is seeking to draw children and their families back to the library, and to fill the space with laughter and learning once again.
The program will be led by long-time teachers Susan Bracken, Pat Estrem, June Dahlgren, Wendy Ness, and Christina Thurston. They will be sharing some of their all-time favorite books, with songs and art projects to accompany each one. As Susan Bracken says of the team, “Between us, we have 125 years of experience with children and families!”
The idea behind the project is to promote a love of reading and to provide opportunities for children and parents to work and play together – both of which are important factors in early literacy development in young children. With this in mind, the teachers will have multiple copies of many of the storytime books available during the reading time. That way, Bracken explains, “every child/family will be able to hold a book and follow along.”
The program is funded by a grant from the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls. Most of the grant money was dedicated to covid-related education programs through the Onamia Early Childhood Center, and paid for materials and supplies for distance learning. With a little money left over, the StoryTime Fun project seemed a good way to use it. Program activities are geared for children up to eight years old, but older siblings are also welcome. All children should bring a special adult with them.
The program will run for six weeks, but the library and the teachers are open to extending the program – possibly doing a spring session next year. The program has received book donations, and every child who comes will be able to choose a free book every week to take home. The Onamia Depot Library is also holding an ongoing book sale that includes a big wall filled with children’s books. Children and their families can buy books for the price of 10 for a dollar. So bring a bag, grab your kid(s) by the hand, and head over to the library!
