The saying “there is strength in numbers” often applies favorably to many endeavors. That maxim certainly is playing out well for the 2022-23 edition of the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling program.
The Raiders roster for this winter includes 50 young men and women grades 7-12, with 17 of those penciled in as potential varsity grapplers to fill the 14 weight categories.
Former Raider head wrestling coach Brady Hermel was asked if these numbers would be a record for the program, and he said, “If this isn’t the most, it is close to the largest number out for the sport that I can recall.”
So far, strength in numbers has worked out well in the won-loss column for Mille Lacs. Going into the new year, the Raiders varsity team had earned a 4-1 record in dual meets, were undefeated in conference play and placed high in several tourneys. Entering the third week of the new year, the Raiders were upset in conference play by the Rush City/Braham team, so will have to rely on someone else in the GRC to beat Rush to have any chance at repeating as conference champs.
On an individual level, Mille Lacs has been featuring at least two of the 17 starters on varsity who have been ranked within the top five in the state in their weight categories. The two outstanding young men are Zach Remer and Donovan Schmid.
Remer, a sophomore at Isle High wrestling at the 120-pounds, was a state entrant last season and one time in December was ranked first in the state until he lost tough matches to wrestlers from Classes higher than Mille Lacs at the Holdingford and Mora tournaments, but he remains ranked high in Class A. Through Jan. 18, Remer was 11-2.
Another state entrant form last season, Donovan Schmid, who was one of only a few to have beaten Remer last year when he was a student/athlete at Black Duck, is now a student at Isle High and was recently ranked fifth in the state in the 126-pound category. Schmidt was 15-0 through the middle of January.
Other individuals on the squad turning in good seasons include Creedon Spengler who was 11-1, Carter Adickes at 12-4, Cam Woilkes at 10-5, Hudson Mann at 8-2 and Vincent Schmid at 10-5.
Asked to explain how and why the Mille Lacs Raiders, one of the longest paired sports teams in the area, have been so successful over the years, present head coach Josh Hughley said, “Without a doubt it is the fact that we, with the help and support of the parents, have such a good feeder program where our kids begin wrestling at an early age. By the time they get to the junior high level, we not only have good numbers of athletes but they have had experience competing in the sport from their elementary school years on. This makes a big difference in our program and is the main reason we are able to compete year after year.”
“Having this many kids show up for our sport speaks well for us today and for the future of our program,” added Hughley.
