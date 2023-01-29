Mill23_Wrest - IMG_9670c.jpg

Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling roster

Row One: Logan Vivant, Klyde Kresal, Carter Larson, Coates Thornton, Evan Remer, Hunter Vaught, Tony Mitchell and Trinity Smaker, Jack Skogen, Kota Hughley and Elizabeth Calander. Row Two: Monica Wilkes, Zach Remer, Kruse Kresal, Laeland Larson, Ashley Strang, Korbin Kapinos, Justus Spengler, Zach Sinell, James Dickinson, Creedon Spengler, Vincent Schmid and Leah Smith. Row Three: Coach Craig Peterson, Coach Josh Hughley, coach Kevin Lamke, Bobby Tripeny, Warren Minenko, Tucker Haggberg, Chase Calander, Hudson Mann, Landyn Remer, Mason Harper, Aiden Pojanowski, Cade Tramm, Carter Adickes, Xavier Bullen, Sam Hebeisen, Will Skogen, Chase Lucking, Elias Wagner, Hunter Naplin and Ezra Theilen. Row Four: Tucker Strecker, Phillip Bober, Abby Fitzharris, Earl Monchamp, Nathan Olson, Cam Wilkes, Bailey Geist, Donovan Schmid, Eli Imaki and Chris Ecker.

 Picture Day Pro

news.messenger@apgecm.com

The saying “there is strength in numbers” often applies favorably to many endeavors. That maxim certainly is playing out well for the 2022-23 edition of the Mille Lacs Raiders wrestling program. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.