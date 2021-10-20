A six-page summary of the opinions and concerns offered during an open house hosted by the Department of Transportation with regard to the proposed renovations and innovations of the several-block stretch of Highway 27 that runs through the city of Wahkon were in the hands of Council members at their monthly meeting in October.
Concerns included driving lanes being too narrow due to parking lanes, fear that the proposed plan would lead to accidents with pedestrians and motorists alike, little room to move for large vehicles that service downtown businesses, the design being too confusing with all the new configurations for motorists to process, parking concerns, business concerns, snow removal concerns, concerns about the proposed green space and concerns about wether or not the project is even needed were listed in the summary of the open house meeting.
There were also at least 30 constructive ideas listed in the report.
posed renovations, which have been in place throughout the summer, was planned for Oct. 15, and the Council’s Planning Commission plans to meet with the DNR and other players in the project to revise the proposal.
One item of new business — fence regulations in town — took quite a bit of time and discussion during the meeting. A fence erected on the property of a citizen of Wahkon prompted the discussion. How high, the design and the looks and upkeep of the fence were discussed and the issue will be further discussed at a planning commission meeting scheduled for Nov. 8 at 5 p.m.
