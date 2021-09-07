Successful vacation Bible school

Trinity Lutheran Church’s annual vacation Bible school was held again this year after being canceled last year because of COVID-19. The theme was Jungle Safari and, in a change from past years’ evening program, God’s word was shared with the youth during morning hours followed by a lunch for those attending. Many Trinity adults volunteered to be crew leaders and serve the meal. Children were asked to bring items for the Isle Food Shelf and donated 19 pounds, in addition to 12 pairs of used shoes for Lutheran Island Camp. A special offering to provide Bible story books through Concordia Gospel Outreach to families in Papua, New Guinea, reached $683.30, including a $300 donation from the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.