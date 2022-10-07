Erik Jacobson

I know September was Suicide Prevention Month and now it’s October but it still got me thinking about how suicide has affected me personally.

It was the summer of 1977, and my best friend’s mom was the first person I ever knew to die by suicide. He called me and told me he was going to come and get me. We went back to his house and it had already been cleaned up for the most part. There was still a little spatter here and there that they missed in the kitchen from the single gunshot. 

