I know September was Suicide Prevention Month and now it’s October but it still got me thinking about how suicide has affected me personally.
It was the summer of 1977, and my best friend’s mom was the first person I ever knew to die by suicide. He called me and told me he was going to come and get me. We went back to his house and it had already been cleaned up for the most part. There was still a little spatter here and there that they missed in the kitchen from the single gunshot.
His father was there and of course very distraught. He said to me, “Erik, it was such a great day, I made all the green lights (on the way home from work), and then I came home to this.” I’ll never forget that day.
He and his wife were first generation immigrants from Poland, and had realized the American dream of a family (my friend was an only child) and home ownership in a quiet suburb of Minneapolis. Who would have thought? She was a housewife – never did find out where she got the gun.
All our lives were dramatically changed that day. It was one of the first times in my life I realized how fragile life really is. Later that same summer, my 16-year-old cousin was killed in an overnight house fire where he was at.
I remember waking up to my mom sitting on the edge of my bed and telling me about it. They found him in the fetal position in the corner of a bedroom. He couldn’t find his way out, and smoke inhalation finally got him. Everyone else in the house got out. That always bothered me.
That was a rough summer; I was 15 years old.
Fast forward another decade or so and it happened again. He was more of a friend of a friend, but we had spent some time together. He was living with said friend, and had been going through some tough times and drinking a lot. My friend told me he had been holed up in his room and playing a lot of really heavy metal music – raw and loud all the time. We were all worried about him.
My friend was coming home from work and turned the last corner to his house and saw the police cars and ambulance, and later told me he knew right then exactly what had happened. Another friend of mine who I worked with (who was also a roommate) got home earlier and had found him.
Again, a single gunshot.
I can tell you emphatically the helplessness and the powerlessness that anyone affected by suicide feels. The woulda, shoulda, couldas that play through your mind for months and years later that you just have to learn to live with.
That is hands down the worst part of suicide – the unanswered questions and the unknowns in general. Hindsight is always clearer, but usually not until it’s too late, and there’s nothing you can do but think about what might have been.
There have been a lot of good articles in the Messenger this past month highlighting this subject. I’m not a professional by any means, but I think talking with those struggling and constantly letting them know you are there for them at any time goes a long way. And if god forbid something happens, always remember: it’s not your fault – no matter what.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, suicide is a leading cause of death in the United States. In 2020 it was among the top nine for people ages 10-64 and was actually the second leading cause of death for ages 10-14 and 25-34. Nearly 46,000 people died by suicide in 2020. If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 it’s the suicide and crisis lifeline or chat at 988lifeline.org.
