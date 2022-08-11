As the cost of groceries climbs, the families of 410,000 Minnesota children will receive support to help them provide healthy foods this summer.
This month, federal funds totaling up to $180.5 million will begin going to the families of 320,000 schoolchildren and 90,000 children age five and under. Most eligible families do not need to apply for the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or Summer P-EBT, and will receive the benefits automatically. The Minnesota Department of Human Services will begin issuing the benefits on P-EBT cards in late July for school-age children, and on EBT cards in early August for children five and younger.
“With food prices skyrocketing, families need this support so they can provide nutritious meals for their children over the summer,” said Human Services Commissioner Jodi Harpstead. “The economic impact will also be substantial as people spend their Summer P-EBT benefits at grocery stores and farmers markets.”
Beginning in late July, DHS will load $435 onto P-EBT cards for each schoolchild who was approved for free or reduced-price meals and enrolled in the last month of the recently completed 2021-22 school year. In early August, DHS will issue $218 on family EBT cards for each child five or younger, if they are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Minnesota Family Investment Program or Tribal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and in child care. In October, the department will issue $217 in Summer P-EBT benefits per eligible child 5 and younger and not enrolled in school at the start of school year 2021-2022, directly to their families’ EBT cards.
“Minnesota’s P-EBT plan provides food benefits to families throughout the summer months, which helps families continue eating healthy meals,” said Education Commissioner Dr. Heather Mueller. “This is especially important in the summer, to help ensure children do not fall behind in their learning and development.”
For children 5 and under, the August Summer P-EBT payment will be combined with an earlier P-EBT payment of $31.20 per month from January to May, for the months that children were eligible. The benefits will go directly to their families’ EBT cards.
Families who are eligible for Summer P-EBT will receive an email or text, as long as they have not opted out of receiving notifications. Parents who want to receive texts notifying them when benefits are available can sign up by using the P-EBT Help Form.
