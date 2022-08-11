As the cost of groceries climbs, the families of 410,000 Minnesota children will receive support to help them provide healthy foods this summer.

This month, federal funds totaling up to $180.5 million will begin going to the families of 320,000 schoolchildren and 90,000 children age five and under. Most eligible families do not need to apply for the Summer Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, or Summer P-EBT, and will receive the benefits automatically. The Minnesota Department of Human Services will begin issuing the benefits on P-EBT cards in late July for school-age children, and on EBT cards in early August for children five and younger.

