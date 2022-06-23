Mille Lacs Band - The Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe is participating in the Summer Food Service Program.
Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age, or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service. Meals will be provided, on a first come, first serve basis, at the following sites, times, and dates/days during the summer as follows:
Nay Ah Shing School, 43521 Oodena Drive, Onamia, Monday-Thursday, June 21-August 18, Closed July 1; Breakfast 8:30-9 a.m.; lunch 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Chiminising Community Center, 2605 Chiminising Drive, Isle, Monday-Thursday, June 21-August 18, Closed July 1; lunch 12 noon to 12:30 p.m.
Meshakwad Community Center, 38043 Hinckley Road, Hinckley, Monday-Thursday, June 21-August 18, Closed July 1; lunch 1-2 p.m.
For more information, contact Deborah Foye at Nay Ah Shing School, 320-532-4690, ext. 2213.
Onamia Elementary - Onamia Schools plan to sponsor a food service program during the months of June, July and August under the USDA’s Summer Food Service Program. The food service program will operate at the following site on the following days:
Onamia Elementary, 35465 125th Ave., Onamia, starting June 6: Monday-Thursday; July: Monday-Thursday - no meals July 4; August: Monday-Thursday - no meals 8/22 - last day 8/25
Meal times are breakfast 8:30-9:30 a.m. and lunch 11 a.m. to 12 noon.
All meals must be eaten at school. Curbside and takeout meals will not be available this summer. These free mails are available to all kids 18 and under.
Renee Dormanen, Food Service Manager Onamia – ISD 480 sponsor said families should call to verify dates and times as they are subject to change.
If anyone has any questions, contact the school district at 320-532-6775.
