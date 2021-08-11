Three-fifths through golf season
The Mille Lacs area’s two major golf courses, Izatys Resort and Northwood Hills hosts no fewer that nine leagues throughout the summer with nearly 200 participants.
The men and women in those leagues closed out three-fifths of their season last week, with around eight weeks left before course closings in early to mid-October depending on weather conditions.
