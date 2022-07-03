The super mileage team, composed of members of Tom Kohl’s medals class at Onamia High, competed on May 9 and 10 at the Brainerd International Raceway. The team entered two vehicles this year: one electrically powered by lithium ion batteries, and one gasoline powered.
Both vehicles completed 17 six-mile runs, traveling well over 100 miles successfully.
The electric vehicle managed 15 Wh/miles, in its top run.
The gas vehicle achieved 317 MPG in its best run.
This program teaches students all of the steps of manufacturing. The students designed, built, tested, and competed with these vehicles at the 33rd Annual Super Mileage Challenge.
This year the team had a specific goal. The OHS Super Mileage team has been raising money since 2018 in hopes to buy a trailer for the program. With the help of sponsors, they were able to finally purchase an 18-foot, enclosed trailer, the one pictured in the photo below. Funds to purchase the trailer were provided by the Onamia Lions Club, the Onamia Vets club, LakeSide Lawn Care, Raiders Wrestlers, and the Isanti County Mystic Riders. Cutter Sales, MAPP, and Speed Pro Imaging also provided sponsorship for the program.
The gas powered vehicle was driven by Mathew Smart and William Ismil. It was powered by a Honda 50cc four stroke engine.
The electric car was driven by Blade Bastido and Lauren Smart. The students, who learned so much, and many now plan to go into tech oriented careers.
Olivia Gray and Lauren Smart both plan to go to college for the skills they have gained from this program.
“Those who are not graduates show interest in returning next year to improve the cars they have already worked so hard on,” said Kohl.
