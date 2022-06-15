The state of Minnesota is not obligated to defend the Mille Lacs County Attorney Joseph Walsh and Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge in a federal lawsuit filed by the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, the Minnesota Supreme Court ruled Wednesday, June 8.
“The dispute in this case is whether Walsh and Lorge were “employees of the state” when they undertook the conduct that is the subject of the Federal Lawsuit. We hold that Walsh and Lorge were not employees of the State and, accordingly, are not eligible for defense and indemnification under the State Tort Claims Act. We therefore affirm the decision of the court of appeals upholding the dismissal of appellants’ claims for defense and indemnification from the State,” Judge Paul Thissen wrote in the court’s opinion.
He also stated that this decision does not bear on the active federal case. “The merits of the Federal Lawsuit are not before us.”
This ruling upholds a May 2021 decision by the Minnesota Court of Appeals that Walsh and Lorge cannot indemnify themselves by claiming law enforcement authority granted by the state.
The federal lawsuit filed by the Band centers on the authority to police and prosecute tribal and non-tribal residents on tribal land. The Band asserts in the suit that the county officials have not recognized the band’s law enforcement authority.
The underlying federal case began when Mille Lacs Band sued the county and related officials after the county terminated the law enforcement agreement between tribal police and county police, with specific concern over tribal police exercising law enforcement authority or gathering evidence on land outside of the traditionally designated reservation of approximately 4,000 acres but within what the Band refers to as the 61,000-acre reservation. Walsh and Lorge assert that the county never threatened to arrest tribal officers for exercising law enforcement authority on non-trust land, however.
In 2016, Mille Lacs County revoked a cooperative law enforcement agreement with the Mille Lacs Band. Walsh asked former Minnesota Attorney General Lori Swanson to issue an opinion confirming the scope of tribal law enforcement authority in the absence of the cooperative agreement. The Attorney General’s office refused, and Walsh was forced to issue his own opinion. The current sheriff at that time, Brent Lindgren, and his deputies followed Walsh’s advice. The Mille Lacs Band sued Walsh, Lindgren and Mille Lacs County in federal court in 2017, claiming interference with the Band’s tribal law enforcement authority and that the 1855 reservation boundaries remained intact.
Walsh and the Sheriff sought indemnification from the State on the grounds that they were sued in their official capacities for actions taken on behalf of the State. They contend that state law requires the State of Minnesota to pay their legal defense fees incurred in the federal lawsuit rather than Mille Lacs County.
A Ramsey County district court judge, Judge Sara Grewing, disagreed with Walsh and now-Sheriff Lorge. The Minnesota Court of Appeals affirmed, and Walsh and Lorge petitioned the Minnesota Supreme Court for further review. The state’s Supreme Court agreed in September 2021 to review the case.
In March, U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson said in her summary judgment conclusion: “Over the course of more than 160 years, Congress has never clearly expressed an intention to disestablish or diminish the Mille Lacs Reservation. The Court, therefore, affirms what the Band has maintained for the better part of two centuries — the Mille Lacs Reservation’s boundaries remain as they were under Article 2 of the Treaty of 1855.”
The Messenger has contacted the Walsh and Lorge’s attorneys for comment, as well as the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe but did not hear back from them by the time this edition went to press.
Responses from Mille Lacs County:
From County Attorney Walsh (sent by his attorney, Scott Knudson):
“In 2016, I asked then Attorney General Lori Swanson for advice regarding the effect of the county’s termination of the law enforcement cooperative agreement. When she refused, it became my obligation to me to advise the County and the Sheriff on that issue. It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court chose not to find indemnity under these circumstances where the Attorney General refused to give guidance.”
On behalf of Sheriff Lorge:
“Sheriff Lorge shares the County and County Attorney’s sentiment. He also wants to clarify that the federal lawsuit filed by the Band contains zero allegations against Sheriff Lorge, which was not immediately clear from the Minnesota Supreme Court’s opinion.”
From county administrator Dillon Hayes, on behalf of Mille Lacs County:
“While we have deep respect for the Court, we are disappointed by its ruling: The legislature explicitly delegated to Mille Lacs County and its officials’ specific authority reserved for the State; the county attorney and sheriff were sued for exercising this authority. While the facts here are unique, today’s ruling is a cautionary message to every county and municipal official in Minnesota that the State may not have their backs when it comes to enforcing its laws and regulations.
“This ruling does not address the status of the Mille Lacs reservation or the question of interference with the Mille Lacs Band’s law enforcement authority. That matter continues in federal court.”
Statement from Attorney General Ellison:
Minnesota’s Attorney General, Keith Ellison, as representative for the State, offered this statement after the court’s ruling was issued:
“In this decision, the Minnesota Supreme Court confirmed what county attorneys and sheriffs have understood for nearly fifty years — that they are defended by the counties that employ them, not by the State. The Band and the County will continue to work together to ensure all the people of Mille Lacs County are served efficiently and in accordance with the law.
“I understand that the case underlying this one may feel like a big change and that some Mille Lacs County residents may be worried about how it will affect their daily lives. In fact, very little will change. Taxes, land ownership, and environment regulations won’t change. Fishing and recreation won’t change. Almost no one in Mille Lacs County will notice any change in their daily life or quality of life. Mille Lacs County will continue to be a great place to live, work, and raise a family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.