The Isle School Board sat down fo their August meeting hoping to be informed on the issues concerning the opening of the 2022-23 school year, which was just three weeks away. Among the issues were how the staff shortages were being met, to which Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner said, “All teaching positions and most para positions have been filled.” 

New hirees included Stephen Mass, as special education teacher, Karin Meyer, English teacher, Troy Amundson, industrial technologies teacher and paras Kelsey Kapinos and Kari Chouanard. 

