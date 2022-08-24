The Isle School Board sat down fo their August meeting hoping to be informed on the issues concerning the opening of the 2022-23 school year, which was just three weeks away. Among the issues were how the staff shortages were being met, to which Isle Superintendent Dean Kapsner said, “All teaching positions and most para positions have been filled.”
New hirees included Stephen Mass, as special education teacher, Karin Meyer, English teacher, Troy Amundson, industrial technologies teacher and paras Kelsey Kapinos and Kari Chouanard.
Conspicuously in the “resignations” list on the evening’s agenda was that of veteran high school principal, Jeremy Schultz. His resignation, and the circumstances surrounding his 11th-hour decision to leave his position, was a topic the board chose to hear later on during what turned out to be a three-hour meeting.
When the topic of Schultz’s resignation came up, Kapsner told the board that Schultz informed him just that morning of his desire to resign effective Aug. 20, just 17 days before school was to open. Even though it is common protocol for someone resigning a position to give a 30-day notice, the board, at the encouragement of Kapsner, passed a motion to approve Schultz’s resignation and post a notice for his replacement.
Kapsner, and other teachers present at the meeting, thought, that because of the mostly veteran staff returning this fall, that principal in place or not, they could manage to carry on a normal schedule beginning on the opening day of the new school year on Sept. 6.
In the opening minutes of the August meeting, school accountant Dave Lampat told the board that just about all the bills and expenditures for the preceding year had been accounted for and that the district was mostly within their budget for the previous school year, which officially ended July 31.
The board then listened to a presentation from two representatives of the Isle Area Pickleball Association (IAPA) who were outlining their plan to “make Isle a destination location for recreational and competitive players to gather and enjoy friendly competition.”
Basically, the IAPA said they were asking the Isle School Board for permission to go forward with planning and fundraising to adjust the existing outdoor site (for pickleball in Isle) to a state-of-the-art facility proposed (that night) so they could advance the school mission of “empowering learners with life-long skills to succeed.”
Currently, the IAPA has around 100 men and women using the indoor pickleball facility at the IREC along with the outdoor tennis court on school land that is retrofitted at times for their sport. Board chair Jason Gallion said at the outset that they (the board) had heard wonderful things about those in the association with regard to use of the school’s facilities for pickleball and that they (the board) would like to take some time to gather more information on how and if their plans could be turned into reality. The issue will be taken up at future board meetings.
A full hour of the meeting was taken up with the board reviewing changes in the High School Student Handbook — changes made and recommended by a committee of IHS teachers. Each of the sections, including dress codes, cellphone use, food and beverages in class, the use of backpacks and harassment issues were gone over line-by line by the board, and finally approved with the addition of several minor changes in language.
The board said they would like to remind the general public that school begins on Sept. 6 with an open house scheduled for Aug. 31. They also emphasized the importance of each family in their district to fill out the form for full or reduced lunches, so the school could take advantage of the funding available for this important program.
Gallion then read an evaluation statement of Superintendent Kapsner, which contained many positive statements about his assets, including his loyalty to the school and the community, as well as the professional way he handled the delicate issues surrounding the pandemic and its impact to the students and staff of their district.
Kapsner, after hearing the review said,“Thank you for your flattering remarks.”
Activities director Tyler Soderstrom reported on the progress being made on retrofitting the gym floors and walls at the IREC and high school with new school colors and logos reflecting the recent pairing of the Isle and Onamia athletic programs, and mentioned the onset of the fall sports of volleyball, football and cross-country with practice that began Aug. 15.
