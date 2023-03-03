Erik Jacobson

Erik Jacobson

It’s that time of year again when my thoughts turn to what the regulations will be on Mille Lacs this summer. After last year’s very poor catch rates during the open water season and a slow winter season, not many pounds were racked up. According to Mille Lacs Lake angler harvest survey summary, there were 15,171 pounds of harvest and post mortality (PM) fish during open water season, and that was barely 19% of the allowable harvest for state anglers that was set at 80,300 pounds.

The total allocation last year was 135,000 pounds, 54,700 pounds of which was the tribal portion. This comes after the allocation was reduced from the previous year by 15,000 pounds. From 2018 until 2021 the allocation was 150,000 total pounds and it was like the movie “Groundhog Day,” as it seemed to repeat itself year after year. In 2021, the state anglers were again well under their portion at just over 59% of the allotted 87,800 pounds.

