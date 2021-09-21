Susan K. Cammack, 69, passed away peacefully at her childhood home on March 10 following complications from Inclusion Body Myositis.
A world traveling Minnesotan who dedicated her talents, treasures and time to family and community, Sue approached life’s challenges as opportunities to learn, have adventures and make lifelong friends.
Unquestionably a red head in body and spirit, Sue was blessed with a big smile and stubborn will that she expertly wielded with her husband, William “Bill” Cammack, Jr to raise three children, two small businesses and quite a positive ruckus.
As a teen, Sue became a skilled seamstress winning awards with 4-H and, eventually, the begrudging admiration of her kids by tripling the useful life of a pair of jeans. Although a degreed interior designer, she is often recalled as the only person who could keep Bill (almost) on time and while somehow managing to be in at least three places at once, keeping a house with three children remarkably clean and enabling more school and family events than any of us can comprehend.
In addition to her immediate family, organizations such as 4-H, Rotary International, the Cammack-Marshall Fund and the Muscular Dystrophy Association benefited from the often combined efforts of Bill and Sue.
In recent years, Sue proudly pursued her second calling as a grandparent and eagerly engaged in many play dates, both in person and over video chat.
But even with that joy, it was easy for her family to see that the love she and Bill fit into their 29 years of marriage prior to his early departure in 2006 was greatly missed.
It would be an understatement to say that his absence over the past 15 years didn’t hinder her affections by even a skosh. So while we reluctantly let her go, we know that she most likely relished the opportunity to keep him waiting for only the second time in their relationship - the first being a certain 18 month long trip to Botswana that laid bare any notions Bill had about being the one behind the wheel. With her point well made, her death gives us gladness to know she can finally stop missing him. Preceded in death by Bill; and father, Ron.
She is survived by children, Christopher (Jaime) of Vermont, Carmel (Cliff) Rogers of Virginia, and William III (Victoria) of Minnesota; grandchildren, George, Genevieve, Francis, and Adelaide of Vermont, Brinn of Virginia, and William IV of Minnesota; mother, Leona; brothers, Steve and Gregg Balfany; and favorite sister, Jean Balfany. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Cammack Marshall Fund for Children, 4-H, and the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming months once we can safely gather to share smiles and stories.
