At approximately 1:15 a.m. Sunday, August 22, 2021, a 19-year-old male of Onamia arrived at the Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police Department requesting medical attention for multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was airlifted to North Memorial and he is listed in stable condition.
Mille Lacs Tribal Police have apprehended a suspect in conjunction with this incident. The suspect has been arrested and is in custody in Mille Lacs County Jail pending formal charges.
This incident remains an ongoing investigation by Mille Lacs Band Tribal Police. No further information is available at this time.
