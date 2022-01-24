An Onamia man serving time for the 2015 death of a St. Cloud man is now in trouble with the law for escaping from custody.
Joseph Bastedo, Jr., 22, is serving 103 months after being convicted of 1st degree manslaughter charges in connection with the March 2015 death of Princeton-native Jason Stoltz.
On December 14, 2021, Bastedo was on supervised release when he allegedly cut the electronic monitoring ankle braclet that was keeping track of Bastedo’s whereabouts.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Mille Lacs County District Court, Officer Brandon DeCent of the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department went to Bastedo’s residence at 1900 Moose Drive in Onamia and observed the ankle bracelet on a kitchen counter. The ankle bracelet had been cut through the strap, the complaint states.
Bastedo was not at his residence, but later located at a different residence in the area. Bastedo surrendered after law enforcement told the occupants of the residence that they would obtain a search warrant in order to enter the home and arrest Bastedo, the complaint states.
The Dec. 14 incident was the second time in 2021 that Bastedo was on the lam after escaping custody.
On Sept. 2, 2021, Bastedo was sentenced to a year and a day in St. Cloud Prison in connection with an escape from a Princeton treatment facility in February, 2021, according to court records. Bastedo was on supervised release for felony first degree manslaughter and cut his electronic monitoring ankle bracelet. The cut ankle bracelet was located near the northbound on-ramp to U.S. Hwy. 169 in Princeton. Bastedo was participating in a treatment program in Princeton as a condition of supervision.
Batedo was one of three people arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jason Stolz on March 2, 2015.
According to the March 19, 2015 edition of the Princeton Union-Eagle (now the Union-Times), Stolz picked up Lauren Jana Sue Day at the Hardees Restaurant in Milaca after Day was released from the Mille Lacs County Jail. Stoltz agreed to give Day to her home in Onamia. Stoltz, however, never returned, and his family reported him missing a day later on Tuesday, March 3.
That evening, Mille Lacs Tribal Police found Stoltz dead of a gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of his car, which was parked in front of Day’s house, the newspaper states.
Stoltz was a victim of a robbery that occurred when he dropped Day off at her residence at 17674 Ookwemin Loop in Onamia, according to the 2015 criminal complaint. Stoltz and a suspect struggled during the robbery. Bastedo, who was 15 at the time, then allegedly shot Stoltz. Witnesses said the teen admitted to shooting Stoltz and gave a gun to an acquaintance to be wiped clean, the complaint states.
Court records show that in March of 2018, Bastedo pleaded guilty to the 1st degree manslaughter charge. Two counts of 2nd degree murder, and two counts of possessing a pistol or assault weapon were dismissed as part of the plea deal.
