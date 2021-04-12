On March 22, the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department was dispatched to an abandoned property on reports of a suspicious vehicle parked at the property. Two individuals were found slumped in the vehicle from suspected heroin or fentanyl use, according to the criminal complaint. Phillip Maurice Harrington Jr., 28, of Onamia, was arrested for third-degree drug possession.
According to the criminal complaint:
Upon arrival at the vacant Onamia property, the officer observed a white Sedan parked in the driveway, running with music blaring. Approaching the car, the officer found Harrington and a second individual slumped over and unresponsive, indicating likely heroin or fentanyl use. In Harrington’s lap, the officer observed an uncapped hypodermic needle, as well as a small baggie containing a white powdery substance in the driver’s side door handle. Harrington was roused and moved from the vehicle. A search of his person by the office located several hypodermic needles, a dollar bill folded as a bindle and containing white, powdery residue, and a piece of tinfoil.
Other paraphernalia was located throughout the vehicle and on the other individual. A stun gun was located in a backpack in the trunk, and another baggie of a white substance was located in the driver’s door pocket. The substance on the dollar field-tested positive for fentanyl, and substances in baggies totaled 10.9 grams.
Harrington has been charged with one felony count of third-degree drug possession of 10 or more grams of a narcotic drug other than heroin, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or a $250,000 fine. Harrington has four pending convictions under Minnesota Statute 152 (Drugs; Controlled Substances) and four pending fifth-degree controlled substance cases.
