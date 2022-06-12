Mille Lacs Raider pole-vaulter Svea Carlson (above) placed second in the Section 5A Track Meet last week with a vault of 8’11” to earn a trip to the state Class A Track Meet on June 10 in St. Michael/Albertville. Carlson is the first Raider track star to qualify for the state meet since Alex Barsody in 2013.
Placers at sections, but did not qualify for state were: Molly Saboo - 5th place in the 1600-m run and Olivia Gray - 8th place in the discus.
Other Raiders who competed in the Section 5A Meet but did not place were: Katie Rocholl, who set a person-best of 4”11 in the high jump; Abby Biniek and Alaiysha Nickaboine had good meets but also did not place.
The Mille Lacs Raiders fielded athletes in four spring sports, including golf, girls track, softball and baseball.
Golf was unable to field a boys or girls team this season and for the first time in many years, no golfer was able to qualify for the state meet so their season ended in late May.
The Raiders had six girls qualify for the Section 5A track meet. Three of the six placed at the meet, and one, Onamia High junior Svea Carlson, finished second in the pole vault which was good enough to punch her ticket to the state tournament. (see story below)
The Raiders baseball team, after turning in a 6-13 overall regular-season record, were seeded fourth in their sub-section and beat fifth-seeded Hill City/Northland in the opening game of the sub-Section of the Section 5A Tournament on May 31. They followed that win with losses to Hinckley/Finlayson and Braham to finish the season 7-15 overall.
As for the Mille Lacs Raiders softball squad, they were 19-1 in regular-season play, which earned them a share of the conference title and the top seed in the east division of the Section 5A Tournament. The Raiders began that tourney with blowout wins over East Central and Hill City, then lost 7-2 to the Menahga Braves, the second-seed in the west division of the section, but turned around to beat Hinckley/Finlayson earning them a return match against Menahga in the championship round of this double -elimination tournament on June 2. In a hard-fought, seven-inning game, the Braves held on to beat the Raiders 3-2 which earned them a spot in the eight-team Class A State Tournament.
The Raiders softball team finished the season with an overall 20-3 record.
Lakes Jam 2022 takes place June 23-25 at Brainerd International Raceway.
Eighties rock groups Kix, Warrant and… yes… Tesla, will play the main stage Thursday, June 23. On Friday, concert goers will hear headliner Jon Pardi at 10 p.m. and Cole Swindell will headline Saturday at 10 p.m.
The Aitkin Age has two three-day passes with access to general admission area of concert to give away. The only catch is winning them. The Age is asking participants to send us a picture of yourself or you and a group of friends dressed as your favorite musical artist or band. The Age will then post all of the submissions at www.aitkinage.com and ask readers to vote for their favorite photo. Submit photos by emailing with full name and phone number (so we can notify you) to news.age@apgecm.com or drop entries off at the Age office located at 213 Minnesota Ave., Aitkin.
Voting will take place from May 27 through June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.