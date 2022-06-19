Svea Carlson

Svea Carlson competing at the state Class A Track Meet last Friday.

Of all the teams and individuals from Isle and Onamia High Schools who competed this past spring in athletics, just one athlete, Svea Carlson, earned a ticket to compete in a state tournament. 

Carlson, a junior pole-vaulter from Onamia High, qualified for the state Class A Track Meet staged June 10 at St. Michael/Albertville school complex. In  the meet, she cleared eight feet and finished 15th overall.

 

 

