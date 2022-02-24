This November, two Mille Lacs Soil and Water Conservation District supervisor positions will be up for election. Candidates are not required to have any specific qualifications, though they must reside in the district they hope to represent. Anyone with interest in advancing water quality in Mille Lacs County is encouraged to contact the SWCD to learn more about the elected position.
Soil and water boards are unique local government units, each represented by local, elected citizens with various perspectives and experiences. SWCDs are not regulatory agencies, but rather support organizations that assist landowners, farmers, and all residents in achieving their goals for improved soil health and water quality.
Mille Lacs County has a total of five supervisor positions, each representing different groups of townships. On the ballot this year are the seats from District 3 (representing Dailey, Page, Mudgett and Hayland Townships), and District 5 (representing East Side, Isle Harbor and Lewis Townships). All supervisor positions are voted on countywide and regular terms are four years.
Supervisors meet monthly at public board meetings, generally held on the second Wednesday of every month at 6 p.m. Many supervisors also participate in sub-committee meetings or represent the district in regional conservation groups and organizations. The primary responsibilities of supervisors are to set the district’s priorities and vision while supporting the staff’s work to achieving their goals. The monthly time commitment can be roughly four to 12 hours, based on each supervisor’s level of engagement. Supervisors are compensated for time and mileage for approved meetings.
Mille Lacs County is unique in its diversity of land forms and uses, ranging from forests and wetlands to grazing and tillage acreages. The district assists with a wide range of projects throughout the county, including well water testing, tree planting, invasive weed monitoring, soil management, shoreline stabilization and various other practices aimed at improving the county’s soil and water resources.
The filing period for these positions runs from May 17 to May 31, at 5 p.m. More information can be found on the District’s website
(www.millelacsswcd.org) or from the Minnesota Association of SWCD (www.maswcd.org).
