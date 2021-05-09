The Isle Huskies softball team extended its overall record to 7-2 with wins over all three of their opponents last week.
The Huskies were scheduled to take on Rush City on May 4, the only conference team to have beaten Isle this year. A win by Isle would tie Rush City for the conference lead.
Hill City/Northland
The Isle Huskies softball team spotted Hill City/Northland a 10-1 lead on April 27, and somehow clawed their way back to win, 15-11.
Jill Thompson survived on the mound to get the win, giving up eight hits, issued just one walk, struck out six and hit five batters.
The Huskies pounded out 11 hits, including three by Izzy Krawiecki, and only one Isle batter struck out.
Pine City 6 4 0 0 1 0 0 11
Isle 1 3 3 1 2 5 - 15
Upsala
Isle’s dominant pitcher, Jill Thompson, went the distance on the mound, allowing six runs on only 5 hits and struck out 10 leading her team to a 8-6 victory over non-conference Upsala on April 29.
On offense, the Huskies knocked out seven hits, took three walks and struck out seven times in six innings.
Upsala 1 0 2 0 2 1 0 6
Isle 1 0 2 2 0 3 -- 8
Pine City
The Isle Huskies took on the winless Pine City Dragons on April 30 and won, 15-9.
Jill Thompson, who has pitched every game except one so far this season, picked up the win giving up five hits and striking out five. Isle batters knocked out nine hits, including two by Megan VanBuskirk and two by Annah Ludwig. No Huskies struck out in the contest.
Pine City 0 0 4 0 0 5 0 9
Isle 1 3 3 3 0 5 - 15
