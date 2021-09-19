The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team brought their overall record to 2-1 with a sweep of both their regular-scheduled games last week.
McGregor
The Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball team evened their overall record at one win and one loss with a lopsided, 3-straight-set win over the visiting McGregor Mercs at Onamia High on Sept. 7.
The Raiders, sporting a starting line-up of three Isle players and three from Onamia, produced 10 kills and five aces during set one on the way to a 25-7 win.
The second set was quite close at times. With the Raiders up 10-3, the Mercs produced an 8-0 run to take the lead at 11-10, before Mille Lacs went on to outscore their guests 15-4 down the stretch to win by 15 points, 25-10. In that set, Mille Lacs had nine kills, including four off the hand of Shayla Nayquonabe and three by Ashley Strang.
Aces were wild in set three, with Mille Lacs servers dishing out seven untouchable slams, including four by Ashley Rogers, two by Strang and one by Gabby Perkio.
In all, Mille Lacs out-killed McGregor, 23-5, and had 15 total aces.
Nayquonabe, Strang and Jenna Carlson combined for 18 of the Raiders 23 kills.
McGregor 7 15 10
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
Ogilvie
The Mille Lacs Raiders got outstanding performances from each of their starters, especially server, Ashley Rogers and their two power hitters, Ashley Strang and Shayla Nayquonabe, on the way to a 3-straight-set win over the conference rival Ogilvie Lions on Sept. 9.
Despite the sweep, the match featured a few long volleys and several lead changes.
In set one, Mille Lacs gave Ogilvie five free points early on with services into the net and found themselves down, 15-12. Enter Nayquonabe to the service line. She served 13 unanswered points, including three aces and Strang, with perfect serves from Rogers, slammed away six straight hits to win, 25-15.
Set two went down to the wire, with the teams producing 12 ties, including 24-24, before a kill by Nayquonabe and a net serve by Ogilvie gave the Raiders the two-point win.
The third set was a complete doming performance by Mille Lacs, where the Raiders pounded out 12 kills and servers produced five aces.
For the match, Mille Lacs had 47 kills compared to 15 for Ogilvie.
Nayquonabe was at the service line for 32 of the Raiders’ 76 total points and she recorded six aces.
Strang led the Raiders in kills with 20, followed by 12 from Nayquonabe and nine from Rogers.
McGregor 15 24 11
Mille Lacs 25 26 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.