With wins over McGregor, Hill City and East Central, the Mille Lacs Raiders volleyball squad remains unbeaten overall at 5-0 and 2-0 in the conference so far in this young season.
McGregor
The Mille Lacs Raiders hosted the McGregor Mercs in a non-conference match on Sept. 12. The home team overwhelmed their visitors in three sets. The Raiders led the two teams in kills, 28-5, with Ashley Strang, Ashley Rogers and Brianna Nayquonabe combining for 20 of the Raiders kills.
Mille Lacs pulled off an incredible number of aces (17) from the service line, including eight off the hand of Strang and five from Nayquonabe.
McGregor 8 15 6
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
Hill City
The Hill City Hornets brought seven seniors to Onamia’s gym on Sept. 13, and for a moment or two it looked as though they were going to be a formidable opponent for the Mille Lacs Raiders, who were fielding just two 12th-graders.
Tied 10-10 and later 16-16 in the first set, the Raiders went on to outscore their guests 9-3 down the stretch to win, 25-19.
In set two, the Raiders found themselves down 15-13, before going on an 8-1 run and outscoring the Hornets 12-4 to the end, winning 25-19, forcing Hill City to win the final three sets to win the match.
That did not happen, as the Raiders put the medal down in set three, recording nine aces, including an ace by Malory Van Buskirk for point 25 in the lopsided win.
The Raiders finished the match with 17 aces and 28 kills, with Strang leading the scoring with eight kills, followed by Brooklyn Orazem and Jenna Carlson each, with six kills.
Hill City 19 19 10
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
East Central
The Mille Lacs Raiders kept their unbeaten overall and conference records alive in this young season with a solid performance against the visiting East Central Eagles on Sept. 15.
In set one, the Raiders out-killed the Eagles 14-1 in a 25-7 rout. Three of East Central’s points came on service errors by Mille Lacs. Set two was more of a game as the Eagles stayed within range of the Raiders, until, down 18-13, the visitors were outscored 7-3 down the stretch to lose by nine points. The Eagles were outkilled 18-5 in the second game.
The final set was again all Mille Lacs, starting with nine straight points off the service of Katlyn Schoeck and later in the game, seven straight points off the serve of Annah Ludwig with included two aces off her serve and solid kills by Onamia setter Ashley Rogers and Isle sophomore Jenna Carlson.
For the match, Mille Lacs recorded 46 total kills, including 16 from Onamia junior Ashley Strang, followed by 12 kills off the hand of Rogers and six by Carlson.
East Central had just nine total kills for the match, and Mille Lacs’ servers recorded 13 aces, with just two by the Eagles.
East Central 7 16 9
Mille Lacs 25 25 25
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.