With the peak of early summer season fishing upon us, and the continued high boat traffic, thefts at the public accesses around Mille Lacs lake are on the rise. If you have not heard, just browse some Mille Lacs groups on social media and you will see the stories and pictures.
Mille Lacs County Sheriff Don Lorge said that his office has been doing extra patrol in those areas. “I want people to know these criminals are opportunists and looking for a quick and easy score,” noted Lorge. “People need to be mindful to make sure they are locking their vehicles and not leaving any valuables inside or visible as an easy target.”
Conservation officer Dan Starr, who works the Onamia area said that Shah-bush-kung Bay access, a.k.a. Cash’s landing, the one just north of the Casino, seems to have been hit worse this year. “I think they (the thieves) are seeing something in the vehicle that they want, and then breaking the window and taking it,” said Starr. He also suggests keeping items out of view and added, “Cove bay did get hit once that I know of, with a catalytic converter that was cut off a vehicle.”
Other incidents at accesses that have recently shown up on social media are the Garrison North public access on the northwest side of the lake. There a driver’s side window was reportedly broken out of a pick up truck. The incident was reported by a fellow fisherman who was planning on launching their boat from the same access but after seeing the break-in, decided to go to a private ramp. There were also other signs of broken glass in the parking lot of that access.
A tonneau cover was reportedly cut open on the back of a pick up truck at the public access at Cedar Creek on the East side of the lake. Several items were stolen and the catalytic converter was also removed. The South Garrison public access, also on the Northwest corner of the lake, had a report of a break-in as well but no details were available of what may have been missing.
The best defense against getting broken into is never leaving anything of value out in plain sight – especially money. A lot of people keep some change in the cup holder, and that can be just enough to spur a break-in. As inconvenient as it is, it’s better to be on the safe side and clear your vehicle of any items that may tempt a thief. A theft deterrent system or a car alarm is another good way to deter a theft. Parking your vehicle in a highly visible place may deter a break-in as well.
