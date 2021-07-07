It’s turtle crossing time of year again where female turtles are looking for places to lay their eggs – and also time to watch out for them.
The turtle pictured here is a young turtle trying to cross the road when an unsuspecting driver passed over it causing it to flip over on its back from the wind of the car. Another driver came along and avoided hitting it but then circled back to see if it was OK. The young turtle was stuck on its back but thankfully only traumatized and hiding in its shell. So many turtles on roads aren’t this fortunate.
The Wild & Free Wildlife Rehabilitation Organization out of Garrison recommends a couple things drivers can do if they see a turtle trying to cross the road.
First, they say the driver can be a “turtle crossing guard” and hold back cars until the turtle completes her trek. The second option is to just pick up the turtle and carry her to the other side of the road.
They said to always help a turtle cross the road by placing it on the other side of the street in the direction it was heading. “But have a good look at the turtle first,” their website says. “If it is injured, please call the Garrison Animal Hospital at (320) 692-4180. And please don’t try and pick up any large snapping turtles without heavy gloves. Their necks are longer than you expect and they will try and bite you. Plus, they are super fast. So please be careful.”
But lastly, they recommend keeping your eyes on the road while at the same time helping turtles to safety. And always be mindful of oncoming traffic when stopping to help a turtle, making sure to fully pull over to the side of the road.
