The Mille Lacs Raiders girls cross-country team ran at the Princeton Time Trials on Thursday, Aug. 26.
A time trial meet is different than a regular meet in many ways, including no wearing of uniforms, no official time sheets and distances can be whatever the host school wants.
Onamia senior Molly Saboo led the race the entire way finishing first, ahead of girls from Princeton, North Branch and Braham.
Commenting on the Raiders best runner, Raiders coach Jeff Walz said, “Molly ran a great race. She knew that one of the Princeton girls made it to the AA State meet last year, which motivated her to do her best.”
Another highlight of the event was the performance of 8th-grader Liz Schleis who placed second in the junior high division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.