After a long winter and a turbulent spring, we are all eager to get outside and start enjoying our yards. Lawns are an important part of our outdoor space, and you can take steps this spring to get your grass off to a good start.

A good reminder is to resist the temptation to begin working in the yard too early. Most lawns are still wet and spongy from record snowfall and spring rains. Walking on wet ground compacts soil and can damage plants, and raking when the ground is wet can uproot plants and create bare spots. Try to minimize foot traffic and hold off on raking until the soil is dried out and no longer muddy. Be gentle once you do rake, or you might rip up new grass from the roots. 

