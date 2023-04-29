After a long winter and a turbulent spring, we are all eager to get outside and start enjoying our yards. Lawns are an important part of our outdoor space, and you can take steps this spring to get your grass off to a good start.
A good reminder is to resist the temptation to begin working in the yard too early. Most lawns are still wet and spongy from record snowfall and spring rains. Walking on wet ground compacts soil and can damage plants, and raking when the ground is wet can uproot plants and create bare spots. Try to minimize foot traffic and hold off on raking until the soil is dried out and no longer muddy. Be gentle once you do rake, or you might rip up new grass from the roots.
While you wait for the lawn to dry out, assess any visible issues or damage. For example, you may have noticed snow mold on your grass this spring. Snow mold is a fungal disease that shows up as circular patches of matted, grayish grass in your lawn. While snow mold damages grass leaves, it usually will not kill the entire plant. As the weather warms and the lawn dries out, the infection will likely dissipate. To promote recovery, lightly rake the affected areas to lift the matted grass and allow air to circulate in the lawn.
Another common sight in the spring lawn is damage from voles, which are small, mouse-like mammals, common in yards and fields. Minnesota has several species of vole, with the meadow vole and prairie vole being the most common. Twisting tunnels and ridges in your lawn are caused by voles feeding on the grass roots and creating tunnels. There may also be larger patches of dried grass that serve as storage areas for extra food and nesting materials. While the damage can appear dramatic as the snow melts in the spring, it is usually not permanent and surrounding grass plants will often fill in affected areas. Re-seeding is also an option.
Spring is also the time to act if you want to prevent crabgrass in your lawn. Crabgrass is an annual plant that is considered a weed that can produce thousands of seeds every year. An effective way to eliminate crabgrass is to apply a pre-emergent herbicide to your lawn before the crabgrass seed can germinate. Timing the application of the herbicide is very important and should be done when soil temperatures approach 55 degrees F. A good resource to help determine when this occurs is the growing degree day (GDD) tracker from Michigan State University:https://gddtracker.msu.edu/. You can visit the site and sign up to receive an email telling you the right time to apply crabgrass preventer to your yard.
Fertilizing is a lawn care task for later in May and into early June. Adding fertilizer too early in the spring could encourage grass to grow during a time when it should be slow or dormant. While nitrogen is the most important nutrient for the home lawn to add on a regular basis, a detailed analysis of your lawns specific fertilizing needs can be obtained by doing a soil test through the University of Minnesota Soil Testing Lab at https://soiltest.cfans.umn.edu/testing-services.
For more information on caring for your lawn in the spring and throughout the summer, visit the University of Minnesota Extension website at https://extension.umn.edu.
Lynell Barthel is a Mille Lacs County Master Gardener. Reach the Mille Lacs County Master Gardeners by sending an email tomnext-millelacs@umn.edu or find them on Facebook at @MilleLacsCountyMasterGardeners.
University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardeners are trained and certified volunteers for the University of Minnesota Extension.
