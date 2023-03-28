Prof Janette Dill U of M.jpg

Janette Dill is an associate professor in the School of Public Health

Direct care workers are an essential part of supporting an aging population, particularly as more people favor aging in place over nursing homes and require in-home assistance with daily activities. Yet, as Minnesota continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic, concerns about the state’s direct care workforce remain.

Recent research from the Rural Health Research Center at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health (SPH) shows that the problem is especially acute in rural areas of the state. SPH’s Janette Dill answers questions about Minnesota’s direct care workforce and why disparities exist between urban and rural areas of the state.

