Talks of how to deal with the issue of a dilapidated jail in Mille Lacs County continue at the county board level. Mille Lacs County Jail Administrator Bradley Hunt presented some photos of the areas in question and sought county board input on how to move forward during a county board work session last month.
Hunt noted that the board had requested photos of other facilities in comparison to the Mille Lacs County jail. “I took screenshots of what we currently have in our facilities and compared them to other facilities,” noted Hunt.
He said that the Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is encouraging jails to move away from the linear layout, noting safety issues, and that having an open concept is the new trend in design for jails. Hunt noted that the current jail, being a linear layout, has a lot of hidden areas for hiding spots and that the G-block and M-block have blind corners. “That is where the worst of our worst go,” said Hunt.
The open hall concepts of Kanabec and Chisago counties were compared to the narrow and linear designs of Mille Lacs County. The tight quarters of the kitchen and laundry rooms were also noted where inmates spend time working. Hunt added that the G-block has no insulation and that facilities operations manager Noelan Lange has helped balance heating and cooling but that moisture has penetrated through the block walls.
On March 16, the county board had consensus for a facilities study to be initiated. No action was taken last month, but at the March meeting, Chris Thoma, an inspector from the Minnesota Department of Corrections, said, “Our goal is to make sure the facility is safe. If I find similar conditions in my next inspection, the DOC could say you can’t house as many inmates. I would encourage you to have the conversations … unless there is significant action taken in that area, it will not be suitable for inmates.” He added that the DOC commissioner would have to step in if the issues aren’t addressed.
